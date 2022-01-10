Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 228,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

