SVB Leerink Increases Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $8.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its price target lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 68,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,795. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $564.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

