Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $37,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.