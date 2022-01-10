Swiss National Bank Has $28.23 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $28,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in Autoliv by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 197,354 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 563,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 173,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Autoliv by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 140,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $105.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

