Swiss National Bank Has $40.76 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $40,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.