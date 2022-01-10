Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $35,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,914,000 after buying an additional 820,504 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,540,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after buying an additional 457,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after buying an additional 432,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $70.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.