Swiss National Bank Sells 31,300 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $32,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.