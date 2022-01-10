Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

