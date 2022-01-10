Synovus Financial Corp Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,666,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $741,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.