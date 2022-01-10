Synovus Financial Corp Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,666,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $741,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 142,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the period.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.