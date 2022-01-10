Synovus Financial Corp Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $59.28 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.