Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,786,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

