Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.23

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.23 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 4117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

