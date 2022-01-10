Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $80.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

