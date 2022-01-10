TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TAGOF opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.