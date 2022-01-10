Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of TSM opened at $123.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $640.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

