Takkt (ETR:TTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.42

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €15.42 ($17.52) and last traded at €15.18 ($17.25), with a volume of 29495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €15.34 ($17.43).

TTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of Takkt in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of Takkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $995.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.19.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

