Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 200,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,111,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,510,904.28.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$267,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 9,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$22,410.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$52,800.00.

Shares of TSE:TKO opened at C$2.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$738.29 million and a P/E ratio of 23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.46.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital cut Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

