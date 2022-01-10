Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TGB. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $585.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.26.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 25.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

