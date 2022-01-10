TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,224 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $28,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Quidel by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 116.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $124.10 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

