TD Asset Management Inc. Has $33.15 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $33,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 75,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $78.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

