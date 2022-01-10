TD Asset Management Inc. Has $35.82 Million Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $35,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bilibili by 45.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili by 139.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 26.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,118,000 after purchasing an additional 367,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.85.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

