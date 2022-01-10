TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,272 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Gildan Activewear worth $30,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $41.60 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.