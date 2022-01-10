TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,181 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $40,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $158.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.28. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.