TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 954 Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 21,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $46.06.

