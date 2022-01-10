TD Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

