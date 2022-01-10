Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TM17. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.58) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 859 ($11.58) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.13) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 820.14 ($11.05).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 785 ($10.58) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($12.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 714.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 754.31. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.45.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

