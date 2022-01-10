TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

TTGT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.44.

TechTarget stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

