Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 663,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

NYSE:TNK opened at $11.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.