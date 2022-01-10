Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in December

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $767.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.43 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 24.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLTZY. Barclays upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.