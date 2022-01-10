Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TELNY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

