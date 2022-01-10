The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $531.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.70 million. Children’s Place reported sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after buying an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. 15,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $994.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.14. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12.

About Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

