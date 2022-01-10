The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 637,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.33 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

