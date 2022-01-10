The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 207,060 shares.The stock last traded at $72.00 and had previously closed at $75.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.94.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.