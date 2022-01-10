The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 313,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other E.W. Scripps news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $197,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.90.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $555.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

