The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.25 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.25 ($15.06) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.45) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.89 ($13.52).

FRA EOAN opened at €11.79 ($13.40) on Monday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.90.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

