The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.00.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI stock traded down C$2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$103.78. The company had a trading volume of 281,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CGI has a 12-month low of C$93.88 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The firm has a market cap of C$25.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.73.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.