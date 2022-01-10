The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

