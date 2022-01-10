The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€10.50” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.50 ($11.93) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.75) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.45) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.04 ($10.27).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

