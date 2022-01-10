The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.26 ($52.57).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.