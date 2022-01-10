The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $393.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.96 and a 200 day moving average of $355.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.63.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

