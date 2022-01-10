The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,275,508,000 after buying an additional 92,447 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

Shares of HD stock traded down $11.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.55. The stock had a trading volume of 119,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

