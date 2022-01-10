The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post $12.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.37 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $46.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.81 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,257 shares of company stock worth $7,353,332. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $109.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

