The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $41.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The RMR Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

