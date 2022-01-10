The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $41.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.