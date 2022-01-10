The Simply Good Foods Company to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simply Good Foods in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMPL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

