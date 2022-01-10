The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

SO opened at $68.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,975 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Southern by 68.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 13.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 7.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $304,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

