The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 905.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,764 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 848.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.94 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.49, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

