The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 125.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.12. 136,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961,555. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $283.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

