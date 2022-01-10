The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $155.35. The stock had a trading volume of 179,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,555. The company has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

