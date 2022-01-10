Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $4,292,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 63.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.84.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $4.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $611.65. 23,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,588. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $241.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $638.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

